Go to Ashim Das's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Published on Nikon, D5300
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

kolkata
west bengal
india
female model
portraits
female portrait photoshoot
portrait photography
face
People Images & Pictures
human
clothing
apparel
lamp
fashion
table lamp
portrait
photography
photo
Backgrounds

Related collections

portraits
127 photos · Curated by Lynda Bridges
portrait
human
female
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking