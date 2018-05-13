Go to Nikola Jovanovic's profile
@danteov_seen
Download free
pink flower in bloom
pink flower in bloom
Vranje, SerbiaPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

We can also go back to Greek mythology, history and religion and discover many things associated with roses and rose water. There are too many to mention here, but one of my favourites is the expression: “Όπου ρόδο και αγκάθι.” This is a well-known Greek saying, and translates as: ‘where there is a rose there is also a thorn’, meaning that amongst beauty you might find a speck of ugliness, amongst lovely people you might find the odd one out. But that is not a reason to stop loving or believing because even the thorns can not stop the beauty of rose shine.

Related collections

Florals
263 photos · Curated by Sabra Penley
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Floral Dreams
11 photos · Curated by Jaime Randall
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Judy’s mum
7 photos · Curated by Kate Judge
plant
root
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking