We can also go back to Greek mythology, history and religion and discover many things associated with roses and rose water. There are too many to mention here, but one of my favourites is the expression: “Όπου ρόδο και αγκάθι.” This is a well-known Greek saying, and translates as: ‘where there is a rose there is also a thorn’, meaning that amongst beauty you might find a speck of ugliness, amongst lovely people you might find the odd one out. But that is not a reason to stop loving or believing because even the thorns can not stop the beauty of rose shine.