Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rasmus Gundorff Sæderup
@rasmusgs
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bavaria, Germany
Published
on
October 15, 2019
Canon EOS 70D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Perfectly blue lake water
Related tags
HD Blue Wallpapers
bavaria
germany
HD Water Wallpapers
sea
HD Turquoise Wallpapers
HD Abstract Wallpapers
lines
diagonal
waves
ripples
Summer Images & Pictures
lake
HQ Background Images
calm
outdoors
Nature Images
HD Ocean Wallpapers
ripple
fishing
Free stock photos
Related collections
Pets
303 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Love, Loss and Lost
43 photos
· Curated by Tiffany Christina
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Patterns
36 photos
· Curated by Pat Schwab
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images