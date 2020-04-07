Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Babette Landmesser
@babettelandmesser
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
April 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
pine cone
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
pine
fir
fir cone
Nature Images
cone
plants
pine cone
plant
conifer
insect
Bee Pictures & Images
honey bee
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
larch
Backgrounds
Related collections
Landscapes
37 photos
· Curated by C Duff
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoor
plant
Plants
4 photos
· Curated by Babette Landmesser
plant
daisy
garden
Leaves
15 photos
· Curated by Lora Burgess
leafe
plant
Leaf Backgrounds