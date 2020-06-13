Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Philipp Potocnik
@philpotophoto
Download free
Share
Info
The Golden Mount (Wat Saket), Thanon Chakkraphatdi Phong, Ban Bat, Pom Prap Sattru Phai, Bangkok, Thaïlande
Published on
June 13, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bees on purple water lily
Related tags
Flower Images
plant
blossom
lily
Bee Pictures & Images
insect
bangkok
pond lily
Animals Images & Pictures
honey bee
invertebrate
the golden mount (wat saket)
thanon chakkraphatdi phong
ban bat
pom prap sattru phai
thaïlande
Water Lily Pictures
HD Purple Wallpapers
macro
petal
Free images
Related collections
Close up
29 photos
· Curated by Philipp Potocnik
close up
genève
suisse
Birds and Bees
90 photos
· Curated by Zak Kirk
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
feather
Plants
394 photos
· Curated by Michelle Williamson
plant
Flower Images
blossom