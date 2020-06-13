Go to Philipp Potocnik's profile
@philpotophoto
Download free
purple flower with yellow stigma
purple flower with yellow stigma
The Golden Mount (Wat Saket), Thanon Chakkraphatdi Phong, Ban Bat, Pom Prap Sattru Phai, Bangkok, Thaïlande
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Bees on purple water lily

Related collections

Close up
29 photos · Curated by Philipp Potocnik
close up
genève
suisse
Plants
394 photos · Curated by Michelle Williamson
plant
Flower Images
blossom
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking