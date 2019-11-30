Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Monika Kesharwani
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Spiti Valley, Marango Rangarik, Himachal Pradesh
Published
on
November 30, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
spiti valley
marango rangarik
himachal pradesh
Nature Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoors
road
slope
mountain range
dirt road
gravel
ground
valley
architecture
monastery
housing
building
plateau
countryside
peak
Free pictures
Related collections
The Inner Dimension
117 photos
· Curated by Stormseeker
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Wallpapers
Collection #175: Earth
8 photos
· Curated by Earth
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Surfing
91 photos
· Curated by Bernat Fortet
surfing
sea
outdoor