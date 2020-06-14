Go to Andrew Sterling's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green and white truck on gray rocky road during daytime
green and white truck on gray rocky road during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Donner Pass, California, USA
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Is this not the most badass vehicle you've ever seen?!

Related collections

Outdoors
306 photos · Curated by Matthew Merrill
outdoor
human
Sports Images
Into the unknown
1,301 photos · Curated by Jojo Mojo
plant
outdoor
HD Forest Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking