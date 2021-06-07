Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Marquise de Photographie
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Läderach, Weggisgasse, Lucerne, Switzerland
Published
on
June 7, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Laderach pralines showcase
Related tags
läderach
weggisgasse
lucerne
switzerland
swiss chocolate
luxurious
bakery
shop
confectionery
sweets
Food Images & Pictures
human
People Images & Pictures
dessert
Public domain images
Related collections
Nature
127 photos
· Curated by Pieza Angular
Nature Images
outdoor
HD Wood Wallpapers
Collection #166: Adobe Spark
9 photos
· Curated by Adobe Spark
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD White Wallpapers
Collection #6: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
Cloud Pictures & Images
building
usa