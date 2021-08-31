Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Alexey Demidov
@alexeydemidov
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
5d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
home decor
HD Windows Wallpapers
shutter
curtain
window shade
wall
Backgrounds
Related collections
Coffee
39 photos
· Curated by Danielle MacInnes
Coffee Images
drink
Food Images & Pictures
Unsplash Instant
168 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Faces
134 photos
· Curated by Mai Knoblovits
face
People Images & Pictures
portrait