Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 15, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Costa Rica
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Purple Wallpapers
natural
Nature Images
wings
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
iridescent
scale
Summer Images & Pictures
Texture Backgrounds
HD Tropical Wallpapers
vein
HQ Background Images
Beautiful Pictures & Images
Butterfly Images
closeup
colorful
cyan
macro
Backgrounds
Related collections
Science
57 photos · Curated by Shannon Callery
science
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Being
417 photos · Curated by Tracey-anne McCartney
being
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
Kerv Blue Sky
76 photos · Curated by Emma Purnell
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
outdoor