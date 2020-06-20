Go to James Coleman's profile
@jhc
Download free
bread on stainless steel tray
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Communion, cup, and bread.

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

sacrament
HD Christian Wallpapers
communion.
Brown Backgrounds
bread
Food Images & Pictures
glass
goblet
bun
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

church
235 photos · Curated by Nikole Sparks
church
human
hand
potential images
277 photos · Curated by Leaven Magazine
ireland
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking