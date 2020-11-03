Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Rahul Dolai
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
10 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Blue Wallpapers
building
dome
architecture
tower
observatory
spire
steeple
bell tower
planetarium
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Illuminated
178 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
illuminated
outdoor
Sun Images & Pictures
Fairytale
381 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
fairytale
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #21: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images