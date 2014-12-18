Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Roman Kraft
@romankraft
Download free
Published on
December 18, 2014
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
flowers
177 photos
· Curated by Lenka
Flower Images
plant
blossom
Patterns
36 photos
· Curated by Pat Schwab
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Fun with Fall (Thanksgiving, Autumn)
125 photos
· Curated by Christi Osterday
Thanksgiving Images
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
pollen
HD Red Wallpapers
maple leaf
veins
blossom
Flower Images
Free pictures