Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mina Meh
@minameh
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 5, 2020
Canon EOS 1200D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
modification man sculpture
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
sculpture
man
Adobe Images & Photos
modification
ps
cc
statue
HD Art Wallpapers
head
figurine
human
People Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Art
42 photos
· Curated by Noa All
HD Art Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
Statues
25 photos
· Curated by Ananda Trujillo
statue
sculpture
HD Art Wallpapers
Statues
54 photos
· Curated by alejandro guipzot
statue
HD Art Wallpapers
sculpture