Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 9, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bali, Indonesia
Related tags
cactus
HD Tropical Wallpapers
vegetation
colorful
Nature Images
HD Yellow Wallpapers
plant
aloe
Public domain images
Related collections
Bloom
441 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
bloom
Flower Images
plant
Majestical Sunsets
925 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
Sunset Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
sunrise
Earthy
35 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Ann
earthy
plant
outdoor