Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Patrik Velich
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bratislava, Slovensko
Published
on
December 17, 2020
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
IG: pgh_foto
Related tags
bratislava
slovensko
HD Grey Wallpapers
shoe
clothing
apparel
footwear
human
People Images & Pictures
pants
sleeve
long sleeve
female
shorts
Women Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
People
1,601 photos
· Curated by KURNAZ95
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
human
I Wear the Trousers
177 photos
· Curated by Deborah Joyce
human
fashion
clothing
Humans
1,731 photos
· Curated by Sofia Speakman
human
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers