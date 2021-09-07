Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Manuel Palmeira
@mpalmtree
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Braço de Prata, Lisboa, Portugal
Published
on
September 7, 2021
Epson, PerfectionV300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Library inside a container at a local park
Related tags
braço de prata
lisboa
portugal
container
park
film photography
library
black and white photography
shipping container
gate
transportation
Backgrounds
Related collections
Humanity
147 photos
· Curated by Ferananda Ibarra
humanity
outdoor
Light Backgrounds
Black
160 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Angles
142 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
angle
building
architecture