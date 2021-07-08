Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
dolly shidl
@dollyshidl
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
2 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
fir
abies
conifer
spruce
pine
honey bee
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
insect
Bee Pictures & Images
Free pictures
Related collections
CLOSE TO YOU / LOVE THE ONE YOU’RE WITH
398 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
human
The Civil Rights Movement in Color
20 photos
· Curated by Unseen Histories
right
history
colorized
Water
197 photos
· Curated by Nikia Shaw
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
sea