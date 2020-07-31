Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
yeongmin
@potatolover
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 31, 2020
samsung, SM-G965N
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
architecture
temple
shrine
worship
dome
castle
housing
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #172: itsgreatoutthere
8 photos · Curated by itsgreatoutthere
Sports Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Women @ Work
21 photos · Curated by Lauren M
work
Women Images & Pictures
human
Feminine
51 photos · Curated by Aubrey Bray
feminine
Flower Images
plant