Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Joy Charbonneau-Lovaas
@joyyyy_cl
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 19, 2020
Apple, iPhone 8
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
building
hotel
plant
Grass Backgrounds
resort
Summer Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
arecaceae
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
villa
housing
House Images
outdoors
HD Tropical Wallpapers
garden
Backgrounds
Related collections
Wanderlust
60 photos
· Curated by Gabby Orcutt
wanderlust
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
Turquoise + Pink
590 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
HD Turquoise Wallpapers
HD Pink Wallpapers
plant
Truth to Table
145 photos
· Curated by Elise Folkerts
table
Food Images & Pictures
plant