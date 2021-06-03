Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sumeet B
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Published on
June 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
bangalore
karnataka
india
Animals Images & Pictures
shadows
skin
nature images
lizards
garden house
reptiles
macro shots
wildlife photography
nature green
HD Green Wallpapers
wood texture
leaves
HD Wallpapers
wildlife
natural
mobile phone
Backgrounds
Related collections
Urban perfection
165 photos
· Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
urban
building
architecture
Camera
3,132 photos
· Curated by Lisha Reid
camera
len
photography
Minimal.
215 photos
· Curated by Kathleen Gr
minimal
HQ Background Images
HD White Wallpapers