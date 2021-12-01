Go to Severin Candrian's profile
@feeypflanzen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Flawil, Schweiz
Published agoFUJIFILM, X-T30
Free to use under the Unsplash License

A sanseviera, a monstera and a hoya in front of a white screen

Related collections

Dec
42 photos · Curated by Hannah Samson
dec
plant
pottery
Plants
14 photos · Curated by Zarha Buske
plant
indoor plant
flora
hands for jewelry photos
1,233 photos · Curated by Rebekah
jewelry
hand
ring
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking