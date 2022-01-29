Go to Albert Stoynov's profile
@albertshere
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published agoCanon, PowerShot SX540 HS
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Gossling stares at the camera.

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

duck
goose
gossling
baby goose
goose baby
Baby Images & Photos
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
Public domain images

Related collections

She's a Flower
313 photos · Curated by Susan Wilkinson
Flower Images
plant
flora
Facade
98 photos · Curated by Lauren Blackwell
facade
HD City Wallpapers
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking