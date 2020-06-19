Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vishwasa Navada K
@vishwasnavadak
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Gold Hill Supreme (GHS), Shantipura Main Road, Electronic City Phase II, Electronic City, Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
Published
on
June 20, 2020
Xiaomi, Redmi Note 4
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Building imitating the blue sky to blend in.
Related tags
gold hill supreme (ghs)
shantipura main road
electronic city phase ii
electronic city
bengaluru
karnataka
india
building
HD Blue Wallpapers
reflections
blue sky
Cloud Pictures & Images
bangalore
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Sky Wallpapers
azure sky
leisure activities
adventure
Cloud Pictures & Images
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #153: Spotify
3 photos
· Curated by Spotify
HD Color Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
Collection #37: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
petal
Pure Colour
424 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
colour
HD Color Wallpapers
Flower Images