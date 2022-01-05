Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sharon Pittaway
@sharonp
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Melbourne VIC, Australia
Published
28d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON Z 6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Blue hydrangea on white background
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
melbourne vic
australia
Flower Images
hydrangea blue
flower arrangement
colour
hydrangea purple
plant
geranium
blossom
dahlia
HD Purple Wallpapers
Free stock photos
Related collections
Together
47 photos
· Curated by Aaron Burden
together
People Images & Pictures
Love Images
Miniatures
22 photos
· Curated by Anna Kurth
miniature
building
urban
People
65 photos
· Curated by Kory Samson
People Images & Pictures
man
outdoor