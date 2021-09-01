Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Bernd Dittrich
@hdbernd
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Fill the Frame
Share
Info
Published
5d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Anchor painted an a blue wall
Related tags
fill the frame
HD Yellow Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
painting
anchor
symbol
hook
rug
text
emblem
alphabet
Free pictures
Related collections
DISCOVER NEW GROUNDS
51 photos
· Curated by Sven L'bauer
outdoor
road
HD Grey Wallpapers
Architecture
42 photos
· Curated by Naoufal Kadhom
architecture
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
Looking
66 photos
· Curated by Jim Gaines
looking
man
People Images & Pictures