Go to Brett Jordan's profile
Available for hire
Download free
text
text
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, 2 kings, book of kings, kings, ספר מלכים‎, sêp̄er malḵîm, hebrew bible, destruction of judah, babylon, babylonian exile, Deuteronomistic history, a history of Israel, rabbinic literature, shavuot, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture, tanakh, nevi'im, ketuvim, septuagint,

Related collections

Cameragraph
63 photos · Curated by Scott Webb
cameragraph
camera
len
Reflective
530 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
reflective
reflection
outdoor
Childhood
362 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
childhood
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking