Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
yamasa-n
@heppoko_yama
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Japan
Published
on
December 5, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
japan
autumn leaves
leaves
HD Red Wallpapers
red leaves
HD Autumn Wallpapers
HD Yellow Wallpapers
yellow leaves
japanese maple
japanese maple tree
momiji
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
maple
maple leaf
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
earth without art is just eh
11 photos · Curated by Cecilia De Lucia
HD Art Wallpapers
craft
HD Color Wallpapers
Night Sky
119 photos · Curated by Joshua Earle
HD Night Sky Wallpapers
Star Images
HQ Background Images
Natural Textures
79 photos · Curated by Rich Strauss
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
outdoor