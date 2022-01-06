Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Filipa Costa
@filipamartinscosta
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Costa de Caparica, Costa de Caparica, Portugal
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Apple, iPhone 12
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Bonsai ficus
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
costa de caparica
portugal
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
Nature Images
Free pictures
Related collections
Journey
20 photos · Curated by Tertia Neethling
journey
bridge
road
Energy | Emotion | Experience
109 photos · Curated by Alice M
People Images & Pictures
human
friend
Undisturbed Pattern Wallpapers
53 photos · Curated by Anna Kurth
HD Wallpapers
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds