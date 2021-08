The Night City Tango It was something unreal, something from another world, a piece of past and forgotten epoch. It looked like you trapped in a time machine. Among the crowded streets of Lviv city, we ran into the small platform filled by light and nice music. About five pairs were dancing tango on that. Slowly, sensual, savoring with every movement. There wasn’t artists, just ordinary people who prefer body language than words. The show was stunning.