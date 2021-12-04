Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kay Sonntag
@rellik_1
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Gifhorn, Germany
Published
on
December 5, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Sony Alpha 7 II, Macro, Bee, Nature
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
gifhorn
germany
Bee Pictures & Images
wasp
andrena
hornet
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
apidae
honey bee
plant
pollen
bumblebee
photography
photo
Flower Images
blossom
Free images
Related collections
iPhone wallpapers
19 photos · Curated by Jon Flobrant
HD iPhone Wallpapers
plant
HD Wallpapers
Vibrant Blackouts (OLED)
70 photos · Curated by Tyler Lastovich
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers
Flower Images
white
330 photos · Curated by Anna
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor