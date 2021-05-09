Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jonny Gios
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kendal, Cumbria, UK
Published
on
May 9, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
kendal
cumbria
uk
castle
old building
Tree Images & Pictures
lake district
town centre
village
cobbles
urban photography
south lakeland
lakes
outdoors
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Nature Images
Landscape Images & Pictures
aerial view
plant
fir
Free images
Related collections
Detox
55 photos
· Curated by Katie Lightning
detox
plant
flora
Woodland Animals
340 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
woodland
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Collection #38: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
sunlight
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor