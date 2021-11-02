Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Joe Deutscher
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Fresno State, Fresno, United States
Published
on
November 2, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A farmer driving a tractor early in the morning.
Related tags
fresno
fresno state
united states
sunrise
Sunset Images & Pictures
tractor
labor
early
machinery
farm
farmer
morning
fog
tule
ag
agriculture
field
stables
state
university
Creative Commons images
Related collections
In The Hand
28 photos
· Curated by ManiMejia.me
hand
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Depression
193 photos
· Curated by Chelsea J
depression
mental health
mental health awareness
Textures
343 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers