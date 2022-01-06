Go to Aleksandrina Andreeva's profile
@alex_a_ph
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoors
potted plant
vase
jar
pottery
plant
ice
Nature Images
HD Snow Wallpapers
planter
herbs
Leaf Backgrounds
frost
vegetation
mint
Free images

Related collections

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking