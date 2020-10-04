Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Craig Pattenaude
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Wilton, Wilton, United States
Published
on
October 4, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
White Gourds.
Related tags
wilton
united states
Pumpkin Images & Pictures
gourd
white pumpkins
Fall Images & Pictures
Pumpkin Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
vegetable
Food Images & Pictures
Free pictures
Related collections
Sparkles
77 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Sparkle Backgrounds
Light Backgrounds
night
Details
46 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
detail
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
Light Painting
1,221 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
light painting
Light Backgrounds
night