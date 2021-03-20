Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jonny Gios
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Kendal, Kendal, UK
Published on
March 20, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Look Up
57 photos
· Curated by Maarten van den Heuvel
building
architecture
HD City Wallpapers
DEEP BLUE
35 photos
· Curated by Jean Wandimi
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images
M I N I M A L I S M
66 photos
· Curated by Anton Darius
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
minimal
Related tags
tower
spire
steeple
architecture
building
kendal
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Nature Images
outdoors
uk
fir
abies
HD Grey Wallpapers
weather
HD Water Wallpapers
church
st thomas' church
cumbria
church tower
Free images