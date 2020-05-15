Go to Samuel Ryde's profile
@samuelryde
Download free
white wooden door near white and brown floral wall
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Chernobyl, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Someones abandoned house in the exclusion zone.

Related collections

Pripyat
3 photos · Curated by Cristina Yonce
pripyat
HD Grey Wallpapers
chernobyl
OUTLIER
24 photos · Curated by Sandra Redlich
outlier
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
IAQ
42 photos · Curated by Stephanie Ferguson
iaq
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking