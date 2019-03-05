Go to Sander Dalhuisen's profile
Walking around Sydney Mardi Gras 2019 capturing this special event. The Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras is one of Australia’s biggest tourist drawcards, with the parade and dance party attracting many international and domestic tourists. It is New South Wales’ second-largest annual event in terms of economic impact, generating an annual income of about A$30 million for the state. The event grew from gay rights parades held annually since 1978 and has been a major help in passing the same-sex marriage legislation in Australia on 9 December 2017.

