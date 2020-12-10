Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Yura Lytkin
@yuralytkin
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Wengen, Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland
Published
9 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Spruce forest with mountain peaks in the background during daytime.
Related tags
switzerland
wengen
lauterbrunnen
Mountain Images & Pictures
peaks
Tree Images & Pictures
pines
spruce
HD Green Wallpapers
daytime
HD Sky Wallpapers
blue sky
lauterbrunen
Summer Images & Pictures
snowy
swiss
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
slope
abies
Free pictures
Related collections
Switzerland
126 photos
· Curated by Bas H
switzerland
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
Opa
8 photos
· Curated by Mariano Eckert
opa
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Mountains
46 photos
· Curated by Ashley Humm
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Wallpapers