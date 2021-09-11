Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Luca Nicoletti
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
London, UK
Published
on
September 11, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Woman working with a MacBook Pro at a tech company
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
london
uk
HD Laptop Wallpapers
Women Images & Pictures
women working
Women Images & Pictures
portrait girl
beautiful lady
beautiful woman
dress
women face
women business
black hair
black dress
Tattoo Images & Pictures
Tattoo Images & Pictures
HD Computer Wallpapers
computer work
HD MacBook Wallpapers
apple logo
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Repeating image backdrops
90 photos · Curated by Michelle L
backdrop
wall
HD Brick Wallpapers
marine
135 photos · Curated by Jenna S
marine
sea
HD Blue Wallpapers
books, libraries, paper
220 photos · Curated by manu schwendener
Paper Backgrounds
library
Book Images & Photos