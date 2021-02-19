Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Andy Salazar
@andycusco
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 19, 2021
Canon, EOS 60D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Sunset in the Sacred Valley
Related tags
Sunset Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
sunlight
HD Sky Wallpapers
flare
Light Backgrounds
dusk
dawn
red sky
Sun Images & Pictures
sunrise
Cloud Pictures & Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
Road Trip #1: From Bavaria to Venice
65 photos
· Curated by Karsten Würth (➡️ @karsten.wuerth)
road
bavarium
Cloud Pictures & Images
Nature
417 photos
· Curated by José Luis Antúnez
Nature Images
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
violet
91 photos
· Curated by Anna
violet
Light Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers