Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
steven boesky
@oaklandsteven
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 9, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Butterfly in Fort Myers
Related tags
insect
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
monarch
Butterfly Images
honey bee
Bee Pictures & Images
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
blossom
Flower Images
Free stock photos
Related collections
Powerful Women
303 photos
· Curated by Malvestida Magazine
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
Makers: Cat and Ben
16 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
hand
picture
the garden of daydreams
182 photos
· Curated by Elke Karin Lugert
garden
Flower Images
plant