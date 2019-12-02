Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Thomas Knorr
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 2, 2019
FUJIFILM, X-T20
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
blossom
Flower Images
petal
apidae
Bee Pictures & Images
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
insect
Leaf Backgrounds
hornet
andrena
wasp
geranium
Public domain images
Related collections
the garden of daydreams
182 photos
· Curated by Elke Karin Lugert
garden
Flower Images
plant
Winter Tones
318 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #54: Jeff Sheldon
10 photos
· Curated by Jeff Sheldon
desk
HD Wood Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds