Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 17, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Cloud Forest, Costa Rica
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
vegetation
Leaf Backgrounds
foliage
cloud forest
plants
costa rica
lush
HD Forest Wallpapers
rainforest
HD Tropical Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
moss
lettuce
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
Flower Images
blossom
Free images
Related collections
Office
53 photos
· Curated by Ken Rossi
office
business
work
Typography
208 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
typography
sign
word
Shapes and Patterns
23 photos
· Curated by Vic Yin
shape
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images