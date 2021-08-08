Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 9, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bali, Indonesia
Related tags
HD Tropical Wallpapers
Nature Images
Leaf Backgrounds
vegetation
colorful
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
grapes
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
vine
Free stock photos
Related collections
ROADS
173 photos
· Curated by Caleb Pate
road
asphalt
highway
The Startup Collection
139 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
work
business
office
Homegrown
17 photos
· Curated by Gemma Evans
homegrown
plant
Food Images & Pictures