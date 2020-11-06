Go to Billy Onjea's profile
@alpinelogic
Download free
man in white helmet climbing mountain during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Yosemite Valley, CA, USA
Published on iPhone 11
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Climbers on the El Capitan route Mescalito.

Related collections

Hobbies
12 photos · Curated by JOE Planas
hobby
human
outdoor
Sports
97 photos · Curated by Anastasia Lipatova
Sports Images
human
fitness
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking