Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Annie Spratt
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 7, 2020
EPSON, Perfection V600
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
1970s 35mm film slide photo of a power station
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
pollution
Nature Images
power plant
Smoke Backgrounds
outdoors
factory
fog
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
industry
16 photos · Curated by Nadine W Glimhester
industry
Smoke Backgrounds
pollution
pollution
24 photos · Curated by muriel benitah
pollution
HD Grey Wallpapers
vehicle
Mißstand & Newsletter
34 photos · Curated by Ivo Mayr
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
protest