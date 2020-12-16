Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anton
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Vienna, Austria
Published
on
December 16, 2020
SONY, ILCE-6400
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
vienna
austria
Christmas Tree Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
fir
abies
conifer
spruce
pine
ornament
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Food styling
372 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
food styling
Food Images & Pictures
plate
Perspectives
408 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
perspective
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Snow, Ice, and Winter
710 photos
· Curated by Michele Tokuno
ice
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers