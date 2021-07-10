Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jack Bulmer
@jackbulmer
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Brunswick, NY, USA
Published
on
July 10, 2021
NIKON D3400
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Profile image of a female Downy Woodpecker perched on a log.
Related tags
brunswick
ny
usa
Birds Images
avian
wildlife
Nature Images
downy woodpecker
dryobates pubescens
Animals Images & Pictures
jay
woodpecker
flicker bird
finch
blue jay
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Camping and festivals
48 photos
· Curated by Social Bods
festival
camping
outdoor
Collection #74: Jeffrey Zeldman
9 photos
· Curated by Jeffrey Zeldman
building
HD City Wallpapers
architecture
Collection #15: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
Leaf Backgrounds
plank
HD Autumn Wallpapers