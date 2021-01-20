Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
visualsofdana
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bali, Indonesia
Published
on
January 20, 2021
Canon, EOS 60D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
bali
indonesia
bali indonesia
rice field
Sunset Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Light Backgrounds
flare
Nature Images
vegetation
outdoors
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
arecaceae
Summer Images & Pictures
HD Art Wallpapers
painting
HD Tropical Wallpapers
weather
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Indonesia
46 photos · Curated by Eunavia Studio
indonesia
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Bali
13 photos · Curated by Vinicius das Neves
bali
indonesia
outdoor
Bali
12 photos · Curated by Una McClure
bali
indonesia
outdoor